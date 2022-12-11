CITY OF FAIRFAX, Va. (WRIC) — A 94-year-old Fairfax City man has been arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run in connection to an incident in which a pedestrian was hit by a car while trying to cross the street.

According to the City of Fairfax Police Department, at around 5:50 p.m. on Nov. 29, a person was walking across a crosswalk at the intersection of Fairfax Boulevard and Pickett Road when they were hit by a vehicle heading west in the right lane of Fairfax Boulevard.

The driver left without identifying and the pedestrian was taken to Fairfax Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

94-year-old Timoleon Spiliotopulous of the 3200 clock of Cambridge Court was arrested and charged with felony hit and run. He was released from the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on a $5,000 unsecured bond.