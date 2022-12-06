PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The man who was killed after being hit by a car on Route 1 near Marine Corps Base Quantico on Monday morning has been identified.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers and the Crash Investigation Unit responded to Richmond Highway near Russell Road just before 6 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5 for a report of a pedestrian being hit by a car.

It was determined that a man was walking in the northbound lanes heading north and at some point moved to the southbound lanes, where he was hit by a 2010 BMW 5 Series being driven by a 17-year-old girl. While he was laying in the roadway, he was hit by a second vehicle that did not stop.

The man was identified as 36-year-old Marcus Altwan Wilson. The driver of the BMW stayed at the scene after hitting him, police do not believe she was impaired or speeding.

Investigators are asking anyone who might have witnessed the crash or knows who was driving the second vehicle to call Prince William Police at 703-792-7000.