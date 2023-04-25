FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in the hospital after police say him and his dog were both stabbed inside of a home in the Centreville area of Fairfax County.

According to a tweet posted by the Fairfax County Police Department at 10:28 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25, officers responded to a home on the 5500 block of Cedar Break Drive in the Centreville area for a report of a stabbing.

When they got to the scene, they determined that a man and his dog had been stabbed inside the home. Police said the man was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening. The dog was taken to a local animal hospital and is in critical condition.

Police say they have a suspect in custody. They believe the incident was domestic in nature.