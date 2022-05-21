SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — It was the day before her birthday when Springfield woman, Mishonna Perry, collected when $150,000 Powerball winnings.

“This is a pretty good birthday present!” she told Virginia Lottery officials as she claimed her prize. She said she had no immediate plans for her winnings except to pay bills.

Perry bought her ticket at the Kingstowne Center Sunoco gas station in Alexandria.

Perry matched five numbers, including the Powerball number in the April 30 Powerball drawing. Normally, that would win $50,000, but because she spent an extra dollar for Power Play®, her prize was tripled. Perry allowed the computer to randomly select the numbers on her ticket.

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. The overall odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 25.