FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 5-year-old girl is back home with her family after police say she was in the back seat of a car that was stolen in Fairfax County.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, officers responded to a parking lot on the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike in the Springfield area at around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15 after a car was stolen with a 5-year-old girl inside.

It was determined that the girl’s stepfather left her in the back seat with the car running while he went into a restaurant to pick up food. When he came back outside, the car was gone.

A Fairfax Police helicopter searched the area and detectives began the Amber Alert process, quickly sharing information about the girl and stolen car to neighboring jurisdictions.

At 7:18 p.m., the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C. was called to the intersection of 13th Street NW and E Street NW after two members of the community found the girl by herself. Fire and EMS personnel responded to the scene to make sure she was unharmed and she was reunited with her family.

Police are still looking for the stolen car, which is described as a grey 2012 Honda Accord with Maryland tags 94667CJ, a black hood and damage to the front and back ends. The suspect is described as a Black man with dark, curly hair.

Anyone who believes they may have seen the car or has information about this incident is asked to call Fairfax Police at 703-246-7800.