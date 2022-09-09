CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Culpeper Police Department is encouraging members of the community to avoid an area in the northeast outskirts of town due to an active death investigation.

Shortly after 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, police announced that, due to an active incident with a large police presence, an area of the 15000 block of Burgandine Avenue would be closed to the public.

At 3:30 p.m., police released an update, announcing Burgandine Avenue between Montanus Drive and Hillview Court had been closed for a death investigation.

According to police, there is no evidence of any threat to public safety.

This is still expected to be an extended road closure, so the public is still encouraged to continue avoiding the area.

