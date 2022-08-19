ALBERMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating after a person was found injured with a suspected gunshot wound just north of Charlottesville.

At around 4:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, Albemarle County Police Department and Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to the 400 block of Burgoyne Road for a report of a gunshot wound.

Upon their arrival, responders found an unidentified individual with a non-life-threatening injury. The victim was transported to UVA Hospital for treatment.

According to police, the incident is believed to be isolated with no threat to the community.

Albemarle County Police Department is continuing to investigate. Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 434-977-4000 or email at crimestoppers@albemarle.org.