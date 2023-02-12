FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An Alexandria man has been arrested and charged with second degree murder in connection to a fatal shooting that took place in December in the Mount Vernon area of Fairfax County.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, 22-year-old Malik Johnson of Alexandria was arrested on Friday, Feb. 10 and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the Dec. 5 fatal shooting of 26-year-old Jordan Summers of Fairfax.

7900 Audubon Avenue in Fairfax County

Just after 8 p.m. on Dec. 5, officers responded to the 7900 block of Audubon Avenue in the Mount Vernon area after a witness reported seeing an injured man lying on the sidewalk. When officers arrived, they found Summers suffering from trauma to the upper body. Summers was pronounced dead at the scene by Fairfax County Fire and Rescue personnel.

After reviewing forensic evidence and surveillance footage, detectives identified Johnson as the suspect and took him into custody on the afternoon of Friday, Feb. 10. Johnson has been charged with second degree murder and using a firearm while committing a felony.

Police say the firearm used to kill Summers has not yet been found. Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call Fairfax Police at 703-246-7800.