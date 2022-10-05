According to police, 52-year-old Stephen Funk was last seen near the 4600 block of Seminary Road in Alexandria at around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21. He was last seen wearing a gray long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and orange sneakers.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help finding a man they say hasn’t been seen in two weeks.

According to police, 52-year-old Stephen Funk was last seen near the 4600 block of Seminary Road at around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21. He was last seen wearing a gray long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and orange sneakers.

Funk has gray hair and blue eyes, stands about 5’10” and weighs around 230 pounds. According to police, Funk is considered engendered due to mental or physical health concerns.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Funk or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Alexandria Police at 703-746-4444.