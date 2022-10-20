ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help finding a missing man.

According to police, 32-year-old Jaime Reyes-Rodriguez was last seen around 9 a.m. on Oct. 19 on the 6300 block of Walker Lane in Alexandria. He was last seen wearing a gray and black Champion sweatshirt and a backpack with pink straps.

Reyes-Rodriguez stands about 5′ and weighs around 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Reyes-Rodriguez has a medical condition that requires daily medication, anyone who believes they may have seen him or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Alexandria Police at 703-746-4444.