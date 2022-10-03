Photo: Alexandria Police

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Alexandria are asking for help identifying a woman they say is not communicating with them and is carrying no identifying information.

According to the Alexandria Police Department, a woman was found on the 3800 block of Edison Street. She is not communicating with police and is carrying no identification.

The woman has grey hair and blue and grey eyes, she stands about 5-foot 3-inches tall and is believed to be in her 60s. Anyone who knows the identity of the woman is asked to call Alexandria Police at 703-746-4444.