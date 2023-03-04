ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Alexandria are investigating a homicide that they say took place on South Reynolds Street in the city’s West End.

According to the Alexandria Police Department, officers responded to the 200 block of South Reynolds Street at around 11:35 p.m. on Friday, March 3 for a report of a person shot.

When they got there, they found a man with trauma to his upper body and provided first aid before he was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The man’s identity has not yet been released. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of his death.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Alexandria Police at 703-746-4444.