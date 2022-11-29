According to Alexandria Police, 21-year-old Carlos Carballo-Rivas was last seen on Nov. 27, 2021 in Alexandria. (Photo: Alexandria Police)

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help finding a man they say has been missing for more than a year.

According to police, 21-year-old Carlos Carballo-Rivas was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2021, on the 5300 block of Taney Avenue in Alexandria. He was wearing a grey and white beanie, a black Nike jacket with white letters and red trim, a blue hoodie, dark-colored pants and black Puma sneakers.

Carballo Rivas has a tattoo of a rose on his left shoulder and a tattoo of a cross and crown on one of his wrists.

Police believe Carballo-Rivas was in the Centreville area of Fairfax County on the night of Nov. 28, 2021.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Carballo-Rivas or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call the Alexandria Police Department at 703-746-6782.