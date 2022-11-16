70-year-old Carlos Rosales Almeda has last seen around 5 p.m. on Nov. 16 on the 3600 block of Goddard Way in Alexandria. (Photo: Alexandria Police)

70-year-old Carlos Rosales Almeda has last seen around 5 p.m. on Nov. 16 on the 3600 block of Goddard Way in Alexandria. (Photo: Alexandria Police)

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help finding a missing endangered man.

According to police, 70-year-old Carlos Rosales Almeda was last seen on the 3600 block of Goddard Way at around 5 p.m. on Nov. 16. He is considered endangered due to health concerns.

Rosales Almeda is a Hispanic man with grey hair and brown eyes standing about 5’5″. He was last seen wearing a light green jacket (pictured), grey slacks, blue sneakers and glasses.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Rosales Almeda or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Alexandria Police at 703-746-4444.