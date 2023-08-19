ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help locating an elderly man who they say was last seen at a D.C. Metro station in Arlington County.

According to police, 76-year-old James Williams, Sr. was last seen at around 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18, leaving the Clarendon Metro Station in Arlington. He was last seen wearing a white baseball cap, dark blue t-shirt, blue jeans, black-rimmed glasses and a dark lanyard.

Williams is described as a Black man with grey hair and brown eyes who stands about 5’8″ and weighs around 155 pounds.

Virginia State Police has issued a Senior Alert for Williams. Anyone who believes they may have seen Williams or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Alexandria Police at 703-746-4444.