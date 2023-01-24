ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — Police are looking for a man arrested in connection to a shooting in Alexandria after he was mistakenly released from jail in Maryland.

According to the Alexandria Police Department, a 22-year-old man was shot on the 4600 block of Duke Street on the evening of Jan. 15. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

Photo: Alexandria Police

On Jan. 20, police arrested 27-year-old Brian Wordell Morris of Alexandria in connection to the shooting. Later that day, he was mistakenly released from a jail in Prince George’s County, Maryland and remains at large.

Anyone who has seen Morris or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Det. John Bratelli at 703-746-6699.