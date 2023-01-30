FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two Maryland men who police say could be connected to thefts of gaming machines across Fairfax County have been arrested after police say they were pulled over and found with gaming machine parts and burglary tools.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, officers were called to a 7-Eleven at 8434 Frye Road in the Mount Vernon area just before 9 p.m. on Jan. 24 after an employee reported that two men stole a gaming machine from the store, loading it into a silver truck before driving away with it.

Around two hours later, officers searching the area for the truck found one matching its description near another 7-Eleven at 8226 Russel Road. The officers stopped the truck and found parts of a gaming machine in plain view in the bed, as well as other evidence.

The two men, who were wearing clothes fitting the description of the men captured by security cameras stealing the gaming machine, were identified as 59-year-old Leonard Jones and 35-year-old Terrell Hardy, both of Maryland.

Jones was charged with grand larceny, possession of burglary tools, destruction of property and petit larceny. Hardy was charged with grand larceny, destruction of property and simple assault.

Police believe Jones and Hardy may be connected to six other gaming machine thefts from convenience stores across Fairfax County which date back to Dec. 29. Anyone with information related to a recent theft of a gaming machine from a store in Fairfax is asked to call Fairfax Police at 703-691-2131.