PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The annual Torch Run for Special Olympics Virginia is returning in June and the Prince William County Police Department is inviting the public to come and cheer on the runners.

The Torch Run signifies the beginning of the Special Olympic Games. The torch will be lit in Arlington and carried to Richmond by both police officers and athletes taking part in the games.

Runners and supporters will gather at the rear of the Gar-Field Eastern District Station in Woodbridge at 9 a.m. Friday, June 10.

From there, the runners will be transferred to Prince William County Fire Station 17, near the corner of Cardinal Drive and Waterway Drive.

The race will not continue down Route 1 this year, so the total route will be 3.6 miles.

For more information on the Torch Run visit the website here.