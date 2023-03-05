MANASSAS, Va. (WRIC) — An anonymous tip to police in Manassas led to them finding several guns, knives and more than $12,000 in counterfeit cash.

According to the Manassas City Police Department, officers responded to a self-storage facility on the 9500 block of Technology Drive on Sunday, Feb. 26 after they received an anonymous report of a suspicious person.

When they got to the storage facility, the officers found two men who appeared intoxicated and had several concealed weapons, burglary tools and what is believed to have been narcotics. The officers also found that several storage units inside the facility had been tampered with.

One of the men, identified as 35-year-old Peter Benavage of Manassas, was arrested and on Tuesday, Feb. 28, officers searched his home.

Following his arrest and the search of his home, Benavage was found to be in possession of several weapons, including knives and firearms, two un-serialized suppressors and over $12,000 in counterfeit cash.

Benavage is being held without bond.