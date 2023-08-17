ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — An Arizona man was sentenced to three years and six months in prison for selling a number of illicit substances — including counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl, crystal meth and MDMA — on the dark web.

According to court documents, 30-year-old Justin Udvardi sold drugs to people across the country over the internet using the moniker “TrapGod” for at least two years. He also trafficked stolen credit card information and materials which assisted in making fake identification documents.

Between September 2021 and September 2022, undercover law enforcement agents in the Eastern District of Virginia bought crystal meth and counterfeit oxycodone pills from Udvardi several times, using dark web platforms including Wickr and ASAP.

The undercover officers bought a total of 120 grams of methamphetamine and more than 250 pills containing fentanyl.