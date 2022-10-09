ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An Arlington man is in custody after police say he shot at officers during a pursuit that entered multiple counties and involved several police departments.

According to a release from the Arlington County Government, just before 9 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, Arlington County Sheriff’s deputies saw a car parked in a crosswalk on the 1400 block of North Courthouse Road.

As the deputies approached the car, they could see that the driver had a gun in his hand and was pointing it at the ceiling of the car. The driver then drove away and the deputies followed him.

The deputies went into a garage and found the man, who told them that he needed help. The deputies told the man to park and as they approached his car, they saw the gun in his lap. The man then drove off again, hitting a vehicle on the 1200 block of North Courthouse Road in the process.

Arlington County Police officers responded to the scene, identified the man as 27-year-old Ricardo Singleton of Arlington County and obtained warrants for his arrest. As police searched for Singleton, he was spotted in Prince George’s County, Maryland, where he eluded local police as they tried to pull him over.

Later, around 8 p.m., Arlington Police officers were searching the area near Singleton’s home when they found Singleton near the intersection of Columbia Pike and South Wakefield Street. When the officers tried to pull Singleton over, he drove away and the officers went after him.

Photo: Fairfax Police

During the pursuit, on the 600 block of South Wakefield Street, Singleton fired his gun at the officers chasing him. He then continued onto Route 50 and entered Fairfax County. At this point, Singleton was being chased by police from Arlington County and Fairfax County, as well as Virginia State Police.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, near the intersection of Route 50 and Graham Road, Singleton hit several vehicles, rendering his car inoperable. Singleton then got out and shot at police again. One of the Fairfax Police officers returned fire, missing Singleton.

Singleton continued the chase on foot, and the officers eventually found him hiding behind a nearby building. Singleton was arrested and taken into custody and his gun was recovered. No police officers or bystanders were injured during the incident.

Singleton is being charged with hit and run, brandishing, reckless handling of a firearm, felony eluding police, using a firearm while committing a felony, felony reckless discharge of a firearm and attempted malicious wounding of police. He is being held at the Adult Detention Center in Fairfax County.

In accordance with the department’s policy, the Fairfax Police officer who fired his gun at Singleton has been placed on restricted duty while the investigation into the use of force is conducted. The officer’s body cam footage will also be released in the coming weeks in accordance with department guidelines.