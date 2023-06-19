ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An Arlington County man has been arrested and charged with murder after police say he fatally stabbed a woman in the apartment they shared.

According to the Arlington County Police Department, just before 5 a.m. on Monday, June 19, officers responded to an apartment building on the 4300 block of Washington Boulevard in the Ballston area of Arlington for a report of a stabbing.

When they got there, the officers found 37-year-old Shontae Crawford in a hallway. Crawford had been stabbed and was critically injured. The officers immediately began treatment but Crawford was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officers found the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Alimamy Fornah, in the apartment building and arrested him without incident. Fornah was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

It was determined that Fornal and Crawrford were in their shared apartment when a verbal fight began, during which Fornah stabbed Crawford.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Arlington Police at 703-228-4180.