ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Arlington are asking for help finding a missing 80-year-old woman.

According to the Arlington County Police Department, 80-year-old Roberta Kniffen was last seen on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 4 on the 1400 block of North Nelson Street. She was wearing beige sweatpants and a top that says “I came to pet the dogs.”

Kniffen is a white woman with white hair who stands about 5’8″. Anyone who believes they have seen Kniffen or has information related to her whereabouts is asked to call Arlington Police at 703-558-2222.