ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are asking for help locating an Arlington man who hasn’t been heard from since July after his car was found in the Shenandoah Valley.

According to the Arlington County Police Department, 28-year-old Arefat Bekri Surur was last heard from on July 30 and last seen on the 1400 block of 28th Street S. On Aug. 16, his car, a silver 2016 Toyota, was found in the Shendoah Valley.

Surur is a 5’6″ Black man who weighs around 135 pounds and has black hair. Anyone who believes they may have seen Surur or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Arlington Police at 703-228-4180.