PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man who police say was walking along a road in Prince William and pointing a gun at passing drivers was shot by an off-duty federal agent who confronted him.

According to a statement from the Prince William County Police Department, on the afternoon of Sunday, Sept. 25, a man, identified as 29-year-old Pete Donovan Womack, was walking along Club House Road in the Gainesville area and pointing a gun at passing drivers.

One of the drivers, an off-duty member of the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Protective Service, pulled over and saw Womack fire his gun into the air. According to the department, the officer warned residents of the area and then called the police.

According to police, the officer reportedly saw Womack begin to walk towards a driveway on the street and confronted him, identifying himself as law enforcement and telling him to put down the gun. At some point during the confrontation, the officer fired his department-issued firearm, hitting Womack in the upper body, police said.

Prince William Police officers got to the scene shortly after Womack was shot and provided aid to him while they waited for rescue personnel, according to the statement. Womack was taken to a local hospital, where his injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening. No other injuries were reported from this incident.

Womack’s gun was recovered at the scene and he was charged with reckless handling of a firearm, shooting in a roadway and three counts of brandishing a firearm.