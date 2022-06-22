MANASSAS, Va. (WRIC) — An armed robbery in Manassas resulted in minor injuries and missing property.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to the 7100 block of Gateway Court in Manassas on Monday, June 20 at 1:51 a.m. to investigate an armed robbery.

The victim, a 21-year-old woman, was parked in a vehicle with an acquaintance when two women and a man approached her. The suspects drove a black Honda Accord.

One woman then drew a firearm and demanded the victim’s property. The victim was struck by one of the women and was eventually able get away. A bystander notified the police. The victim reported minor injuries as well as a missing purse.

The incident does not appear to be random and the investigation is ongoing.