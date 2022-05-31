SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Spotsylvania convenience store manager was able to prevent a possible carjacking attempt by confronting the suspect and pointing her gun at him on Monday, May 30, according to police.

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said the 41-year-old convenience store manager was parked near an ATM at PNC Bank at 10213 Patriot Highway, and making a deposit when she noticed a man get into the driver’s seat of her 2020 Jeep Cherokee.

Police said the manager confronted the man, and things then “became physical inside of the vehicle.” During her confrontation, the manager retrieved her gun and pointed it at the suspect. Police said the suspect then walked “casually” away.

25-year-old Andrew C. Keen of Spotsylvania (Photo Courtesy of the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office)

Thanks to the manager’s call to police, officers were able to locate the suspect just south of the bank at another business, where he was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect was identified as 25-year-old Andrew C. Keen of Spotsylvania. Keen was charged with Carjacking and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.