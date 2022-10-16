ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Maryland man was shot by Arlington Police officers after police say he raised is weapon during a standoff.

According to the Arlington County Police Department, officers responded to the 2100 block of Shirlington Road just after 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14 for a report of multiple shots fired. When they got there, the responding officers found the suspect, identified as 44-year-old El-Amin Mutee of Waldorf, Maryland, armed and standing in the street.

The officers told Mutee to drop his weapon, but he refused. Mutee then raised his weapon and two officers opened fire, injuring Mutee. The officers administered first aid to Mutee and he was taken to a hospital where he is in stable condition.

No officers or bystanders were shot during the incident. Mutee’s firearm was found at the scene and a preliminary investigation confirms it had been fired.

In accordance with department policy, the two officers have been placed on administrative leave while the investigation into the incident is conducted.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the Arlington County Police Department’s tip line at 703-228-4180.