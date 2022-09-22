FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Fairfax County Police Department has announced that it has made an arrest in connection to the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man outside of an apartment building in the Mount Vernon area of the county.

According to police, on Tuesday, Sept. 20, detectives arrested 18-year-old Kevin Alexander Lemus in connection to the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Darlin Ariel Diaz Flores at the Woodlawn Gardens Apartments on the night of Saturday, Sept. 17.

Detectives looked through surveillance footage from around the neighborhood and conducted several interviews, leading to them identifying Lemus as the suspected shooter. At this time, detectives do not believe Lemus and Diaz knew each other.

Officers were called to the apartment complex on the 8400 block of Graves Street at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night after someone heard gunshots and saw Diaz lying on the sidewalk. Diaz was taken to Fairfax Hospital where he later died.

It is believed that Diaz was standing outside with a group of friends when a confrontation between him and Lemus led to the shooting. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Fairfax Police at 703-246-7800, option 2.