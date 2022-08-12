PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Award-winning craft distillery MurLarkey Distilled Spirits will be relocating and expanding its operations within Prince William County.

The company, currently located in Bristow, is opening a new location on the campus of Farm Brew LIVE in Manassas. The new facility will feature a large distillery and a tasting room.

The project will be accompanied by a $250,000 grant from Virginia Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund, which Prince William County will match with local funds.

“Virginia’s food and beverage industry continues to thrive as surging consumer spending and our world-class business environment combine to give company after company confidence that they can grow and succeed in the Commonwealth,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in an announcement. “With burdensome pandemic restrictions behind us, this growth and optimism is especially evident in our craft beverage sector as returning consumers bring newfound vibrancy to the industry.”

According to the Governor’s Office, this expansion will increase the distillery’s production eight-fold over the next three years. The project represents nearly $8.1 million in new investment, 42 new jobs, and over the next three years will lead to an additional $429,860 in purchases of Virginia-grown grains.

“MurLarkey is both humbled and honored by the amazing support we have received from our state, county and local community. We’re excited to expand upon and further enhance the guest experience which MurLarkey has become famous for,” MurLarkey CEO Thomas Murray said in a statement. “This new facility will enable us to continue this journey on the Farm Brew LIVE campus with The Villagio Group as an incredible strategic partner allowing us to better accommodate our local aficionados, patrons and tourists from far and wide seeking the MurLarkey experience.”