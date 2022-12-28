FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A barricade situation with a hostage in the town of Herndon in Fairfax County ended after several hours with the suspect in custody.

At 10:24 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, the Herndon Police Department posted a tweet saying there was a heavy police presence on the 700 block of Hemlock Court for a barricade situation inside a home, which caused Herndon Parkway between Van Buren Street and Maple Court to be closed.

700 Hemlock Court in Fairfax County

At 11:48 p.m., Herndon Police posted another tweet saying that the Fairfax County Police Department SWAT Team had responded to the scene and that a hostage had been safely removed from the home but the barricade situation was still active.

At 8:03 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, Herndon Police posted a tweet saying that the suspect was still barricaded in his home and that Virginia State tactical units had arrived at the scene, along with Fairfax Police negotiators.

About an hour later, at 9:02 a.m., Herndon Police posted a tweet saying the suspect surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody before being evaluated by medics. At 9:21, Herndon Police announced that Herndon Parkway had reopened.