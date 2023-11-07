PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A bear has been spotted in a residential area of the town of Luray, according to authorities.

The Luray Police Department issued a wildlife caution to residents around 8:15 a.m., announcing the bear was in the area of Luray Avenue and Blue Ridge Avenue near Luray Middle School.

“Luray Officers are in the area monitoring the situation,” a spokesperson for the department said.

The following photos of what appears to be a black bear in a tree were released by police along with the wildlife caution.

(Photo courtesy of the Luray Police Department)

(Photo courtesy of the Luray Police Department)

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.