FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — All southbound lanes of the Capital Beltway (Interstate 495) are currently closed in western Fairfax County due to a tractor-trailer fire.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the fire took place at mile marker 43.5, just after the Georgetown Pike exit. All southbound lanes are currently closed and there are significant backups in both directions.

There is currently a detour in place, drivers are asked to avoid the area. For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.