SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The body of a male believed to be a 21-year-old Fairfax County man who was last seen on May 5 has been found in Shenandoah National Park in Shenandoah County.

21-year-old Mateo Cobo Zevallos was reported missing after he was last seen leaving his home in the Oakton area of Fairfax County on Friday, May 5. On Tuesday, May 16, Zevallos’ car was found in Shenandoah National Park.

According to a release from the National Park Service, at around 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, a body was found about 1.6 miles from Zevallos’ car in steep terrain near several rock outcrops. Based on a preliminary identification, it is believed to be Zevallos.

Following a preliminary search on Tuesday evening, Shenandoah activated a full-scale search operation for Mateo Cobo Zavellos early Wednesday. (Courtesy of the National Park Service)

Following a preliminary search on Tuesday evening, Shenandoah activated a full-scale search operation for Mateo Cobo Zavellos early Wednesday. (Courtesy of the National Park Service)

Following a preliminary search on Tuesday evening, Shenandoah activated a full-scale search operation for Mateo Cobo Zavellos early Wednesday. (Courtesy of the National Park Service)

Zavellos is described as 5-foot 9-inches tall, weighing approximately 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. (Photo courtesy of the Fairfax County Police Department)

The remains are being taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas, were they will be positively identified and the cause of death will be determined.

Trails in the Overall Run area that were closed during the search have been reopened, according to the release.