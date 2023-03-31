FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Crews were at an office building in the Annandale area Friday afternoon after a car crashed into space occupied by a language school.

The vehicle ended up in part of Evergreen Academy. The school, which teaches English as a second language, has space in the building, located at 7700 Little River Turnpike.

(Anthony Deng/DC News Now)

Portions of the brick facade were knocked out, and no windows were in place as crews worked around the damage. Furniture was strewn around in the space.

The school’s website said Evergreen Academy started offering ESL courses in 2007. It offered a single program at the time, but now offers courses throughout the day in 11 classrooms, including two computer labs.

​