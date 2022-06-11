PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Prince William County Police investigators are working to identify a body found in the wreckage of a single-vehicle crash in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Shortly before 3:30 a.m., police responded to the 3700 block of Graham Park Road in Triangle to investigate a single-vehicle crash.

According to police, a 2007 Toyota Camry had been traveling westbound on Graham Park Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crossed the double yellow center line. The vehicle swerved into the eastbound lane before leaving the roadway and hitting a tree.

The vehicle then caught fire and became fully engulfed in flames, according to police. Fire crews responded to the scene and extinguished the fire.

The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Due to the driver’s condition, investigators have been unable to confirm their identity. The driver of the vehicle was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for further identification. However, at this time, police believe the driver to be a 54-year-old man from Dumfries.

The identity of the deceased will be released once it has been confirmed and the next-of-kin has been notified.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Prince William County Crash Investigation Unit.

Anyone with possible information about the incident is encouraged to contact Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-7000.