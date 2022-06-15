RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are looking for a group of vehicle theft suspects after a chase led them all the way from Spotsylvania County to downtown Richmond.

According to the Spotsylvania Police Department, several vehicles were stolen in the county during a string of larcenies on the night of Tuesday, June 14. Virginia State Police located one of the vehicles and began pursuit.

The chase went all the way to Richmond before the suspects abandoned the car in the area of the VCU Medical Campus. The car was later recovered by police.

According to the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office, no arrests have been made as of now and one stolen car is still missing. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call 540-507-7200.