FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two Alexandria men are facing felony charges in both Virginia and Maryland after police say them and two others stole a car at gunpoint and led officers on a chase across the D.C. area.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, at around 5:20 p.m. on Sunday, April 16, a license plate reader registered a BMW that was reportedly stolen during a carjacking with several armed suspects.

Officers saw the car on the 7500 block of Richmond Highway in the Hybla Valley area of Fairfax and tried to stop the driver, who refused, hitting several police cruisers in an effort to get away.

The driver led police on a chase that eventually ended on the Beltway near Branch Avenue in Prince George’s County, Maryland, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Four suspects got out of the BMW and ran, police were able to catch two of them; 21-year-old Terrell Talley of Alexandria and 18-year-old Marquette Staton of Alexandria. Five firearms were found in the BMW.

Five firearms were found in a reportedly stolen BMW after the suspects led police on a chase from Fairfax County, Virginia to Prince George’s County, Maryland. (Photo: Prince George’s County Police)

Police are still looking for the other two suspects, one of whom they say may have been wearing a Spiderman costume.

Talley was charged by Fairfax Police with obliterating a firearm’s serial number, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, grand larceny of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was charged by Prince George’s Police with unauthorized use of a vehicle and firearms offenses.

Staton was charged by Fairfax Police with obliterating a firearm’s serial number, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, grand larceny of a firearm, grand larceny, attempted wounding of a police officer and felony speeding in order to elude police. He was charged by Prince George’s Police with carjacking and firearms offenses.

Talley and Staton are both being held at the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections.