CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police have identified the woman killed in a five-vehicle crash on Wednesday in Culpeper County, with charges pending in relation to the fatal crash.

The crash occurred around 6:08 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4 at the intersection of Lee Highway and Rixeyville Road, according to State Police.

State Police said four vehicles — a BMW X3, a Ford Fusion, a Toyota 4-Runner and a 2001 Lexus ES — were driving west on Lee Highway when they all stopped at a red light.

A Dodge Durango that was also driving west then hit the BMW, which set off a chain reaction crash involving all five vehicles.

The driver of the BMW, Diane F. Mederos, 61, of Amissville, Virginia, died at the scene of the crash due to her injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Dodge, Steven A. Rose, 45, of Amissville had life-threatening injuries and was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

A passenger in the Dodge, Andrea T. Bragg, 29, of Amissville had life-threatening injuries and was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver on the Ford, Jacob J. Wickline, 23, of Amissville and a passenger, Cody W. Wickline, 18, of Bealeton, both had minor injuries and were taken to Fauquier Health for treatment. Both were wearing seatbelts.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured in the crash. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Lexus was also not injured in the crash and was wearing a seatbelt.

Alcohol and speed are considered factors in the crash, according to State Police.

State Police said charges are pending as the crash remains under investigation with consultation with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.