CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a suspected shooting homicide that occurred near Market Street Park.

At around 3 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, officers were called to the 300 block of 3rd Street NE for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim, 29-year-old Daquain Anderson of Charlottesville, and transported him to the University of Virginia ER, where he reportedly died from his injuries.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is encouraged to contact the Charlottesville Police Department at 434-970-3280.