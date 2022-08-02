STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesapeake man who was charged with arson in Stafford County on July 17 is now facing twelve additional charges for six previous incidents.

Stafford County Fire and Rescue responded to the 100 block of Hamlin Drive in the Grafton Village area on Saturday, July 16, for a reported vehicle fire. After locating and putting out the vehicle fire, crews responded to a second vehicle fire at the nearby 600 block of Culpepper Street.

On Sunday, July 17, the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office investigated a stolen vehicle in Grafton Village. During this investigation, 19-year-old Michael Bowling was located and detained, according to police and fire crews.

The Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office charged Bowling with two counts of arson involving vehicles and the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office charged Bowling with grand larceny and destroying a vehicle.

Since his initial arrest, officers have connected Bowling to four larcenies and two motor vehicle thefts in the Grafton Village area. According to police, several items that were taken in these thefts have been recovered and returned to the original owners, including bank cards, drivers’ licenses, house keys and a fourteen-karat diamond ring.

In addition to the initial charges of arson, grand larceny and vehicle destruction charges, Bowling will also be charged with three counts of felony grand larceny and nine counts of misdemeanor tampering with vehicles.

Bowling is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.