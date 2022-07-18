STAFFORD, Va. (WRIC) — The Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office has arrested a Chesapeake man after he was allegedly responsible for multiple vehicle fires and one grand larceny.

According to police, 19-year-old Michael Bowling was charged with two counts of arson involving vehicles, as well as grand larceny and destroying a vehicle. Bowling is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Michael Bowling. Photo credit: Stafford Count

Shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, units with Stafford County Fire and Rescue were dispatched for a reported vehicle fire in the 100 block of Hamlin Drive in the Grafton Village area.

Upon their arrival, responders found a vehicle on fire and brought the flaming car under control.

While returning from that call, Stafford County Fire and Rescue staff discovered an additional vehicle on fire a few blocks away in the 600 block of Culpeper Street.

Crews arrived on the scene and began investigating the vehicle fires. The public safety agencies then launched a joint investigation with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

The following day, on Sunday, July 17, just after 1 a.m., the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stolen vehicle in the area of Hamlin Drive and Jett Street, in the Grafton Village area.

According to police, the vehicle was located abandoned nearby and soon after, the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office and Stafford County Sheriff’s Deputies began to investigate.

Sergeant B. U. Demirci and his K-9 partner Titan tracked the alleged suspect back to a residence in the 700 block of Jett Street, according to the press release. After a brief standoff, Bowling was arrested.