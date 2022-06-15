WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WRIC) — A man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting that took place in a shopping center in Woodbridge, Virginia.

Prince William County Police responded to the Cheshire Station Plaza around 2:00 pm on Tuesday, June 14, to investigate a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a 19-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Bystanders and officers provided first aid to the victim before rescue personnel arrived at the location. He was then transported to an area hospital.

According to the police investigation, the man and an acquaintance arranged to meet other parties in the plaza. During the encounter, one of the other parties fired multiple rounds which struck the victim.

The suspects fled the scene before police managed to arrive. There were no reports of additional victims or property damage.

Officers also found shell casings and two firearms within the crime scene area.

At this time, the incident is not believed to be random, according to police. The suspects have yet to be found and the investigation is ongoing.