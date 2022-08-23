STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield man has been charged with murder following an investigation into a shooting that occurred in a South Stafford subdivision.

Shortly after 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, deputies from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office were called to Crescent Valley Drive for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, deputies located 19-year-old Aliyah Henderson inside of the residence with a gunshot wound. According to police, Stafford County Fire and Rescue medics determined Henderson had died at the scene due to her injuries.

Police said 21-year-old Trevon Vanzant, who shares a child with Henderson, another family member and the aforementioned one-year-old child were all in the residence at the time of the shooting but were uninjured. A handgun was also recovered at the scene, according to police.

Upon further investigation, Stafford County detectives determined Vanzant had shot Henderson during a dispute.

Vanzant has been charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

This remains an ongoing investigation, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.