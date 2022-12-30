STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Stafford County Sheriff’s Office and the Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department have arrested a suspect in connection to a Christmas Day fire that has now been deemed arson.

Shortly before 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25, deputies were called to the 600 block of Ramoth Church Road after it was reported that a man had been breaking windows at a residence.

Upon their arrival, the deputies found a mobile home engulfed in fire. According to authorities, Stafford County Fire and Rescue units were dispatched for the structure fire and arrived about five minutes later.

Although the fire was deemed under control within approximately 10 minutes, three occupants of the mobile home were displaced.

The fire was investigated by the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office. Authorities determined that the cause of the fire was arson.

While at the scene, deputies made contact with 41-year-old Jonathan Rios of Stafford. According to authorities, Rios had the following active warrants:

Wanted out of Stafford County for larceny

Wanted out of the City of Fredericksburg for probation violation

Wanted out of Spotsylvania County for grand larceny

Deputies arrested Rios for his outstanding warrants and he was transported to the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

According to authorities, a witness said they saw Rios and a woman — now identified as 48-year-old Pearl Quinn of Stafford — having a verbal altercation inside the mobile home prior to the fire. Quinn ran from the scene before deputies arrived, according to authorities.

It was later discovered that Quinn also had an active warrant out of Stafford County for a capias. Authorities found Quinn on Thursday, Dec. 29, and she was arrested. She is currently being held without bond, according to authorities.

The Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office obtained a warrant for the burning or destruction of an unoccupied dwelling on Rios. It was served to him in jail on Friday, Dec. 30, where he continues to be held without bond.