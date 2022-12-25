STAFFORD, Va. (WRIC) — Three people were left without a home Christmas Day after a house fire in Stafford County.

Stafford County Fire and Rescue responded to the fire on Ramoth Church Road just before 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon, arriving to find a mobile home “fully involved with fire.”

It took crews using multiple hoses just 10 minutes to bring the fire under control. There were three residents int he home at the time the fire broke out, and all three escaped safely before fire crews arrived.

No injuries were reported, and the fire is under investigation by the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office.