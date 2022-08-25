PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in solving a Manassas cold case that occurred 17 years ago.

On Aug. 25, 2005, 24-year-old Rosa “Nerida” Garcia was found hanging inside her residence in the 7900 block of Deward Court.

According to police, there was a suicide note left at the scene and it appeared as though she had taken her own life. However, an autopsy later determined the death to be a homicide.

Anyone with information on this cold case is encouraged to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip online here.