QUANTICO, Va. (WRIC) — Construction starts tonight on I-95 between exit 148 at Quantico and exit 142 in Garrisonville, creating detours going southbound on the interstate overnight from Mon., Aug. 8, through Wed., Aug. 10.

Construction crews will be placing bridge beams over the I-95 travel lanes which are part of future flyover ramps that are part of the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project under construction just south of the Quantico exit.

The detours will occur between 11 p.m. and 3:30 a.m.

Traffic will be detoured from Exit 148 (Russell Rd/Quantico) onto Route 1 to re-enter I-95 South from Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville/Route 610).

Map detailing overnight delays near Quantico August 8-10. Image courtesy of Virginia Department of Transportation

Drivers can also expect lane closures and delays. Drivers are encouraged to check 511Virginia.org for real-time updates on the I-95 southbound detour and other interstate work zones and lane closures.

Virginia Department of Transportation has provided a day-by-day summary of what I-95 northbound and southbound travelers are scheduled to encounter this week in the Fredericksburg area:

Monday, Aug. 8 – Tuesday, Aug. 9 Interstate 95 Southbound

Exit 148 (Quantico) 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension construction near the interchange requires lane closures and an overnight detour.

9 p.m . – Single lane closure

. – Single lane closure 10 p.m. – Double lane closure

Double lane closure 11 p.m. – 3:30 a.m. – All I-95 southbound traffic detoured at exit 148

– All I-95 southbound traffic detoured at exit 148 4:30 a.m. – Two lanes open, with a single lane closure in place

– Two lanes open, with a single lane closure in place 10 a.m. – All southbound lanes open

Exit 130 (Route 3) to Exit 118 (Thornburg) 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single mobile lane closure. Pavement marker lens replacement.

Monday, Aug. 8 – Tuesday, Aug. 9 Interstate 95 Northbound

Exit 110 (Ladysmith) to Exit 118 (Thornburg) 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Alternating double lane closures for mobile operation to mill and pave the travel lanes.

Exit 118 (Thornburg) 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Alternating double lane closures on I-95 northbound for an inspection of the bridge over the Po River at mile marker 119.

Exit 118 (Thornburg) to Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single mobile lane closure. Pavement marker lens replacement.

Exit 133 (Route 17) 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure for Improve 95 project construction between mile markers 132-134.

Tuesday, Aug. 9 – Wednesday, Aug. 10 Interstate 95 Southbound

Exit 148 (Quantico) 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension construction near the interchange requires lane closures and an overnight detour.

9 p.m . – Single lane closure

. – Single lane closure 10 p.m. – Double lane closure

Double lane closure 11 p.m. – 3:30 a.m. – All I-95 southbound traffic detoured at exit 148

– All I-95 southbound traffic detoured at exit 148 4:30 a.m. – Two lanes open, with a single lane closure in place

– Two lanes open, with a single lane closure in place 10 a.m. – All southbound lanes open

Exit 130 (Route 3) to Exit 118 (Thornburg) 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single mobile lane closure. Pavement marker lens replacement.

Exit 118 (Thornburg) 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. Alternating double lane closures on I-95 southbound for a bridge inspection over Po River at mile marker 119.

Tuesday, Aug. 9 – Wednesday, Aug. 10 Interstate 95 Northbound

Exit 110 (Ladysmith) to Exit 118 (Thornburg) 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Alternating double lane closures for mobile operation to mill and pave the travel lanes.

Exit 118 (Thornburg) 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Alternating double lane closures on I-95 southbound for a bridge inspection over Po River at mile marker 119.

Exit 118 (Thornburg) to Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single mobile lane closure. Pavement marker lens replacement.

Exit 133 (Route 17) 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure for Improve 95 construction between mile markers 132-134.

Wednesday, Aug. 10 – Thursday, Aug. 11Interstate 95 Southbound

Exit 148 (Quantico) 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension construction near the interchange requires lane closures and an overnight detour.

9 p.m . – Single lane closure

. – Single lane closure 10 p.m. – Double lane closure

Double lane closure 11 p.m. – 3:30 a.m. – All I-95 southbound traffic detoured at exit 148

– All I-95 southbound traffic detoured at exit 148 4:30 a.m. – Two lanes open, with a single lane closure in place

– Two lanes open, with a single lane closure in place 10 a.m. – All southbound lanes open

Exit 133 (Route 17) to Exit 130 (Route 3) Through Lanes 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. Single lane closure on the through lanes for Improve 95 construction between the interchanges.

Exit 130 (Route 3) to Exit 118 (Thornburg) 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single mobile lane closure. Pavement marker lens replacement.

Exit 118 (Thornburg) 9:30 p.m. – 6 a.m. Alternating double lane closures on I-95 southbound for bridge inspection over the Po River at mile marker 119.

Wednesday, Aug. 10 – Thursday, Aug. 11 Interstate 95 Northbound

Exit 110 (Ladysmith) to Exit 118 (Thornburg) 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Alternating double lane closures for mobile operation to mill and pave the travel lanes.

Exit 118 (Thornburg) to Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single mobile lane closure. Pavement marker lens replacement.

Exit 133 (Route 17) 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure for Improve 95 construction between mile markers 132-134.

Thursday, Aug. 11 – Friday, Aug. 12 Interstate 95 Southbound

Exit 148 (Quantico) (Scheduled if required beyond Monday-Wednesday evenings) 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension construction near the interchange may require lane closures and an overnight detour this evening if work scheduled earlier in the week is postponed.

9 p.m . – Single lane closure

. – Single lane closure 10 p.m. – Double lane closure

Double lane closure 11 p.m. – 3:30 a.m. – All I-95 southbound traffic detoured at exit 148

– All I-95 southbound traffic detoured at exit 148 4:30 a.m. – All southbound lanes open

Exit 133 (Route 17) to Exit 130 (Route 3) Through Lanes 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. Single lane closure on the through lanes for Improve 95 construction between the interchanges.

Exit 130 (Route 3) to Exit 118 (Thornburg) 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single mobile lane closure. Pavement marker lens replacement.

Exit 118 (Thornburg) 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Alternating double lane closures on I-95 southbound for bridge inspection over the Po River at mile marker 119.

Thursday, Aug. 11 – Friday, Aug. 12 Interstate 95 Northbound

Exit 98 (Route 30/Doswell) to Exit 148 (Quantico) 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Bridge washing. Alternating single-lane closures for mobile operation.

Exit 110 (Ladysmith) to Exit 118 (Thornburg) 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Alternating double lane closures for mobile operation to mill and pave the travel lanes.

Exit 118 (Thornburg) 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Alternating double lane closures for a bridge inspection over the Po River at mile marker 119.

Exit 118 (Thornburg) to Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single mobile lane closure. Pavement marker lens replacement.

Exit 133 (Route 17)9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure for Improve 95 construction between mile markers 132-134.

Friday, Aug. 12 – Saturday, Aug. 13 Interstate 95 Northbound

Exit 133 (Route 17) 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. Single lane closure for Improve 95 construction between mile markers 132-134.

The specifics of the southbound detours and lane closures are also available to view on the Virginia Department of Transportation website and a special announcement.