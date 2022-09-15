FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A convicted felon was arrested after stealing a car in D.C. and then getting caught driving it in Fredericksburg.

On Sept.12, at approximately 4:40 p.m., a Washington D.C. resident notified the Fredericksburg Police that her car was stolen and its GPS indicated it was in the City of Fredericksburg.

Fredericksburg officers responded to Dune Street and found the car being driven with two people inside. After confirming that it was stolen, the officers approached the car.

The driver, identified as Franklin Brown, Jr., 32, of Fredericksburg, was arrested on charges of possession of stolen property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Brown remains at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.