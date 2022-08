STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on Interstate 95 North in Stafford County is causing a seven-mile backup in the Fredericksburg area.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash too place just north of the Warrenton Road (Route 17) exit at mile marker 134. The northbound right lane and right shoulder are currently closed.

511Virginia shows northbound traffic backed up nearly seven miles to Courthouse Road. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and expect delays.